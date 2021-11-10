ReleaseTheAyerCut Trends Again As Fans Refuse To Give Up

Even though the DCEU has upwards of a dozen projects in development for either the big screen or HBO Max, fans continue to campaign for the things that Warner Bros. maintains it has no plans to give them.

If #RestoreTheSnyderVerse isn’t trending, which it was before, during and after the DC FanDome event as supporters made it clear they’ve got no intention of believing Zack Snyder’s Justice League marked the end of the line, then it’s #ReleaseTheAyerCut.

David Ayer continues to unveil new images and information about his original intentions for Suicide Squad, even though he claimed a few months ago that he was done talking about it publicly. The movement was one of the top topics on Twitter again last night, and you can check out some of the latest reactions below.

What the f*** are you talking about? Have you watched AyerCut yet? No? Then where do these conclusions come from?#ReleaseTheAyerCut — Octobierg (@Jhon3222ups) November 10, 2021

Wonder what Batman is gonna do with Joker when he finds him with normal teeth? These drawings I've done are gonna be insane and bloody. I've done 5 pieces, maybe 3-4 to go!#ReleaseTheAyerCut #MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/GrbYeVRre0 — Axel Droga (@AxelDroga) November 10, 2021

Well Yeah but still #ReleaseTheAyerCut — Harley Quinn (@HarleyPosts) November 10, 2021

Yes she did.



She and Kate Hawley chose it. Directly.



Stop trying to attack David Ayer by taking away the agency of two professional women.#ReleaseTheAyerCut — Drü – FACT CHECKER (@drewexmachina) November 10, 2021

Cool to share. We all know Harley's final look was perfect. #ReleaseTheAyerCut https://t.co/viNi4b451a — Sarah #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@sarebstare) November 10, 2021

It’s been almost five and a half years since Suicide Squad was released, with James Gunn’s hybrid of sequel and reboot arriving this summer, and yet the clamor to see the unfiltered product of Ayer’s vision remains undiluted. Rumors abound that it may yet end up happening, but even if it doesn’t, the online community has set out a stall that it shows no signs of taking down at any point in the near future.