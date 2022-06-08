ReleaseTheRaimiCut returns as fans call for ‘Spider-Man 3’ redux

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may have recently become the highest-grossing movie of Sam Raimi’s lengthy career after crossing the $900 million barrier at the box office, but fans have already turned their backs on the Sorcerer Supreme’s adventures in favor of the maligned Spider-Man 3.

While the conclusion to Tobey Maguire’s trilogy isn’t quite the cinematic dumpster fire certain corners of the internet would have you believe, it’s nonetheless a massive step down in quality from its two predecessors, both of which comfortably rank as a pair of the finest Marvel Comics adaptations ever made.

As everyone knows, Raimi’s creative vision was severely impacted by studio interference, with Venom shoehorned into the story against the filmmaker’s wishes. It would be an understatement to say the end product was diminished as a result, but fans are hoping that their calls to #ReleaseTheRaimiCut won’t fall on deaf ears.

Some frame from a deleted scene where Eddie meets Peter. #ReleaseTheRaimiCut #Raimicut #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/c21pKJEkn7 — Spider-man 3 deleted scenes and more (@Spidey3DS) June 7, 2022

What a great day we had! We managed to be a trend and more people joined the pertion upon seeing the large amount of material removed. I highlight the excellent willingness of Adrian Lester to confirm that he has about 3 scenes and a half deleted@SonyPictures #ReleaseTheRaimiCut pic.twitter.com/ocW4ep1Bni — #ReleaseTheRaimiCut (@CutRaimi) June 8, 2022

A lot of scenes were cut #ReleaseTheRaimiCut pic.twitter.com/CKumLCWDK8 — ReleaseThe WebbRaimi Cut (@webb_cut) June 8, 2022

Found a shot of the location of the original final fight between Spider-man and Sandman #ReleaseTheRaimiCut #Raimicut #spiderman3 @SonyPictures pic.twitter.com/uLVF2wH3W1 — Spider-man 3 deleted scenes and more (@Spidey3DS) June 7, 2022

In the novel, Flint gives Penny a snowglobe for her fifth birthday, and I found footage of said snowglobe on Sony's stock footage site. This gives Marko this idea to become a Sandcastle at the park later in the film. @SonyPictures, #ReleaseTheRaimiCut. Pages in comments. pic.twitter.com/LJAcBVMGYk — C0balt Blu3 #ReleaseTheRaimiCut (@CBlue303) June 7, 2022

This threat seems to be too great for the special police team. Venom and Sandman united in an uncensored version!@SonyPictures #ReleaseTheRaimiCut pic.twitter.com/lw7fsQRE60 — #ReleaseTheRaimiCut (@CutRaimi) June 7, 2022

A while back I made this comparison that there could be a similar scene in the Raimi Cut of Eddie and Peter talking like they do with Bruce and Clark. I want to clarify that it is only supposition, the scenes exist but we do not know the context.@SonyPictures #ReleaseTheRaimiCut pic.twitter.com/t4MaHx4PMh — #ReleaseTheRaimiCut (@CutRaimi) June 7, 2022

Sony’s Stock footage site has removed their watermark from some of the spider-man 3 footage #ReleaseTheRaimiCut pic.twitter.com/3ohSFvNK0t — RaimiCut: Spider-Man 3 Director’s Cut (@RaimiCut) June 7, 2022

While fan campaigns demanding extended editions and re-edited versions of disappointing blockbusters very rarely yields any tangible results, we can’t overlook the fact that Sony opted to re-release Morbius in a thousand theaters based entirely on the popularity of memes mocking the Living Vampire’s debut for being so terrible.

If the studio was willing to do that, then the prospect of having Spider-Man 3 rejigged and sent back out into the wild with some additional footage can’t be discounted by any means, even though the company’s status as the only one of Hollywood’s “Big Five” studios without an in-house streaming service does create a potential roadblock to making this dream become a reality.