ReleaseTheSchumacherCut Trends On 26th Anniversary Of Batman Forever

You can’t help but admire some of the fans who remain determined to see unreleased and re-edited versions of maligned movies become a reality, even if it’s long since been made apparent that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was much more of a notable anomaly than a game-changer, which is disappointing news for those eagerly awaiting the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad or the fabled Butthole Cut of Cats.

In the broadest of terms, the streamer’s four-hour DCEU epic was essentially a high profile gimmick used to drive up HBO Max subscriber numbers, and it certainly accomplished that as the figures made available have shown, but it clearly wasn’t setting a precedent when you consider that Warner Bros. have pretty much tried to ignore the Snyder Cut completely since it premiered this past March.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped the DC fanbase from mobilizing yet again, with an online campaign designed to generate buzz for Joel Schumacher’s 170-minute cut of Batman Forever launching yesterday to coincide with the 26th anniversary of Val Kilmer’s sole effort under the cape and cowl. Sadly, Ice Cube wasn’t involved this time around, but you can check out some of the other reactions below.

Retweet if you want to see Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever#ReleaseTheSchumacherCut pic.twitter.com/RfxO6TuPf0 — RTSchumacherCut (@CutSchumacher) June 16, 2021

Producer Akiva Goldsman confirmed that the longer and purportedly superior version of the film does exist out there somewhere, it’s just a case of trying to convince the studio to make it a reality. Naturally, though, the WB hierarchy are probably sick to their back teeth of hearing people clamor for an extended version of a maligned superhero blockbuster where the Dark Knight plays a major role, so they’re just as likely to stick their fingers in their ears as they are to #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut of Batman Forever.