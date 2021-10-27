Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Showcases New Footage In TV Spot

We’re getting spoiled with a flood of trailers, teasers, exclusive clips, and character vignettes for the upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City with each one containing new footage or insights into the forthcoming film ahead of its release.

Wednesday proved no different in that trend where we got not only an interesting segment about how the film will take on Avan Jogia’s Leon Kennedy, but also a new TV spot featuring new footage and a look at William G1, the mutated monster of former scientist William Birkin (Neal McDonough).

The film is the latest cinematic adaptation of the hit video game series that is poised to take on a much more faithful approach than any of the previous films, which were notorious action schlock flicks helmed by Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich.

The film stars Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, and Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker. Donal Logue also stars as Chief Brian Irons and Lily Gao will portray Ada Wong.

We previously saw just how faithful the set pieces and moments in the film will be compared to the game, such as the spooky Spencer Mansion and iconic police station.

The forthcoming movie is just one of several projects based on the console franchise, including a Netflix live-action series underway. In addition, there’s also the computer-animated show Resident Evil Infinite Darkness on Netflix now.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City comes to theaters on November 24th, 2021.