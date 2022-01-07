Return to Woodsboro in this new ‘Scream’ featurette

The newest installment of the Scream franchise makes its way into theaters in just a week, but fans that are champing at the bit can get a little bit of relief from the new behind-the-scenes featurette Paramount dropped today.

It’s been over twenty-five years since the residents of the fictional town first met the Ghostface killer. Now, fans can hear first hand why original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette have all returned to the scene of the crime.

In the featurette, Co-Director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin states outright, “We can’t do this new Scream justice if all three [actors] don’t come back.”And all three are definitely back. In Campbell’s case, it’s definitely with a vengeance. The contemporary Sidney Prescott resembles nothing less than Linda Hamilton’s return as Sarah Connor in Terminator 2. She’s armed for bear and states, “I won’t sleep until he’s in the ground.”

David Arquette, returning as Dewey Riley, Woodsboro’s erstwhile sheriff, expressed his delight in seeing this new take on Cambell’s character, stating he’s “really excited for Neve to come back where she’s like, this badass.”

All three actors seem delighted with the project, extolling its script and direction. “I read the script. It was quick and sharp and funny.’ says Cox. “I’m really excited for audiences to see these characters that they’ve loved and to see how they’ve progressed. Co-Director Tyler Gillett points out that seeing Arquette and Cox – formerly a real-life married couple before their 2013 divorce – act together “was perfect, really emotional.”

Scream will see the returning actors alongside newcomers to the franchise, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid, as they all contend with the return of Ghostface, not seen since the last installment, Scream 4. There are no spoilers yet for whether the newest Ghostface will be a franchise pro or a newcomer. As the killer himself, voiced by returning VO legend Roger L. Jackson, tells us in the featurette, you haven’t seen this movie yet.