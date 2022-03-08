Revenge of the Sith got a lot of flak when it originally came out in 2005 as the concluding act in George Lucas’ controversial prequel trilogy, but over the years, many Star Wars fans have grown to appreciate the film for what it’s trying to accomplish. Now, following a poll that asked fans to name their favorite movie in the three Skywalker Saga trilogies, Episode III is once again trending on social media.

As one of the most celebrated IPs in pop culture, there are a lot of expectations and gatekeeping whenever a new Star Wars story comes out, regardless of the medium in question. When Lucas was working on the prequel trilogy, he switched up a lot of established elements, which didn’t exactly sit well with a lot of diehard enthusiasts. Even the creator himself admitted at one point that he “may have gone too far in a few places.”

Flash forward a decade and the Mouse House had to deal with the same phenomenon. Only with the sequel trilogy, fans argued that The Force Awakens was too similar to the originals, dubbing it a rehash of A New Hope, which isn’t that far from the truth.

At the same time, a huge portion of the fandom started to embrace the prequel trilogy and find a new love for it, specifically Revenge of the Sith. Now, folks are once again coming together to applaud the flick as one of the best in the saga.

Here are some of the messages they’ve been sharing on Twitter.

Revenge of the Sith

The Empire Strikes Back

The Force Awakens pic.twitter.com/rC8voINE2B — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) March 7, 2022

We don’t recall the third choice. Must be an uncensored cut we’ve never heard of.

– Return of the Jedi

– Revenge of the Sith

– Fuck off https://t.co/9z8kZ4BW6V — TheSuttonBengerAvenger (@joejosephjose) March 8, 2022

Fans continue to view the sequel trilogy with scorn.

Revenge of the Sith

Empire Strikes Back



The Sequel movies made by Disney are NOT canon! End of discussion. https://t.co/SIHHXv65KR — XILLA/浪人 | Nemesis (@XillaRonin) March 8, 2022

Some have even gone as far as to label Revenge of the Sith as the best Star Wars movie full stop.

I’m watching Revenge Of The Sith and let me just reiterate, it’s the best Star Wars movie — Shit. Head. (@THE_shitface) March 6, 2022

Not everyone hates The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker.

Prequels: Revenge of the Sith

Original: Return of the Jedi

Sequels: The last Jedi & Rise of Skywalker pic.twitter.com/BxecXNqz5V — Nick? (@NurNick_2) March 8, 2022

Others have taken the opportunity to rank all nine films.

I watched the Skyalker saga again recently, here’s best to worst IMO:



1. Revenge of the Sith

2. Return of the Jedi

3. Empire strikes back

4. The Force Awakens

5. Phantom Menace

6. Attack of The Clones

7. A New hope

8. The Last Jedi

9. Rise of Skywalker — Mic H (@M_Mad_7) March 8, 2022

The Clone Wars has retroactively improved RotS, says one fan.

I always forget how good Revenge of the Sith is. And how much better TCW has made it. — Zett Gamorrean Truther Jukassa ◾️I-IX (@Zett_Jukassa) March 8, 2022

Revenge Of The Sith

Return Of The Jedi

The Last Jedi pic.twitter.com/PRI7W0vkCf — Leonardo Oliveira (@Leo_Rafael99) March 7, 2022

An all too common reaction to the sequel trilogy.

PT – Revenge of the Sith



OT – The Empire Strikes Back



ST – pic.twitter.com/LN8zQui2a9 — 『MrELDENRINGSHILLMan』 (@TheStrxggler) March 8, 2022

just wanna say, all the prequels are good, but it’s beyond me how anyone could not choose revenge of the sith as the best prequel movie. it’s soooo fuckin good https://t.co/Q0taS5rnhX — melina ⚾︎ (@keekayseager) March 8, 2022

There are only two cano. Trilogies

PT: Revenge of the Sith

OT: Return of the Jedi https://t.co/FB7KxOph3Z — 🇺🇸O.G.Starwars ⭐️💫 🕉🧘🏻‍♀️ (@OGStarwarsAB) March 8, 2022

Revenge of the Sith is unironically better than the other two prequels, even Disney’s new films, according to some arguments. But as you can see for yourself, there are also a ton of people who refuse to even acknowledge the sequels as canon. Funny how history repeats itself, eh? It’ll be interesting to see what fans really think about these newer films in a few years’ time.