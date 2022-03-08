‘Revenge of the Sith’ trends as fans remember it’s actually a pretty good ‘Star Wars’ movie
Revenge of the Sith got a lot of flak when it originally came out in 2005 as the concluding act in George Lucas’ controversial prequel trilogy, but over the years, many Star Wars fans have grown to appreciate the film for what it’s trying to accomplish. Now, following a poll that asked fans to name their favorite movie in the three Skywalker Saga trilogies, Episode III is once again trending on social media.
As one of the most celebrated IPs in pop culture, there are a lot of expectations and gatekeeping whenever a new Star Wars story comes out, regardless of the medium in question. When Lucas was working on the prequel trilogy, he switched up a lot of established elements, which didn’t exactly sit well with a lot of diehard enthusiasts. Even the creator himself admitted at one point that he “may have gone too far in a few places.”
Flash forward a decade and the Mouse House had to deal with the same phenomenon. Only with the sequel trilogy, fans argued that The Force Awakens was too similar to the originals, dubbing it a rehash of A New Hope, which isn’t that far from the truth.
At the same time, a huge portion of the fandom started to embrace the prequel trilogy and find a new love for it, specifically Revenge of the Sith. Now, folks are once again coming together to applaud the flick as one of the best in the saga.
Here are some of the messages they’ve been sharing on Twitter.
We don’t recall the third choice. Must be an uncensored cut we’ve never heard of.
Fans continue to view the sequel trilogy with scorn.
Some have even gone as far as to label Revenge of the Sith as the best Star Wars movie full stop.
Not everyone hates The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker.
Others have taken the opportunity to rank all nine films.
The Clone Wars has retroactively improved RotS, says one fan.
An all too common reaction to the sequel trilogy.
Revenge of the Sith is unironically better than the other two prequels, even Disney’s new films, according to some arguments. But as you can see for yourself, there are also a ton of people who refuse to even acknowledge the sequels as canon. Funny how history repeats itself, eh? It’ll be interesting to see what fans really think about these newer films in a few years’ time.