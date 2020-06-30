Tons Of Star Wars Fans Are Showing Their Love For The Prequel Trilogy

The Star Wars prequels have always been heavily criticized, certainly by the generation that grew up with the Original Trilogy. But in recent years, thanks to the generation that grew up with them instead coming of age and new fans coming to them from the Disney era content, their reputation has vastly improved. Recently, Twitter has been filled with praise for George Lucas’ second trilogy, with fans sharing what they love about the movies.

It all started with this tweet, which encouraged people to share “a genuinely nice thing” about The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

Say a genuinely nice thing about the Star Wars prequels — Scott Malthouse ☕ (@trollishdelver) June 27, 2020

As you may have already seen, even The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson responded to this tweet, penning an eloquent defence of the prequels, which he labelled “gorgeous.” He wasn’t the only Star Wars filmmaker to get involved with the prequel love, either. Solo screenwriter Jon Kasdan spotlighted the awesomeness of this teaser poster.

Still the best TEASER POSTER in movie history https://t.co/samnb8K2GG pic.twitter.com/VGJn5wr1Rd — Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) June 29, 2020

This fan, meanwhile, decided that saying one genuinely nice thing about the prequels was too limiting.

– Maul intro

– Podracing

– Ewan McGregor

– Ian McDiarmid

– The Clones

– Geonosis

– Coleman Trebor

– Sand

– Dexter Jettster

– lightsaber choreography

– the battles

– Order 66

– the era

– Qui Gon/Grievous/Windu

– Rise of Vader

– John Williams

– Revenge of the Sith Should I go on? https://t.co/pM7OuVbLWK — Ajay (@SWBFExpress) June 29, 2020

You have to admit the costumes were *chef’s kiss*

Ewan McGregor was in them. That is all.

Ewan McGregor was great in all 3. pic.twitter.com/uwViOO1jZk — Dli O'Doir (@dli_odoir) June 27, 2020

McGregor’s turn as Obi-Wan was a positive that a lot of people mentioned, actually. Plus, several noted the prescient political commentary.

1. Ewan McGregor put every ounce of his heart into it and that's amazing 2. The costume designs were awesome 3. as a political allegory it actually holds up — Elle Maruska (they/them) (@ellle_em) June 29, 2020

See?

This was genuinely moving and prescient pic.twitter.com/sHz6U4AhDt — Helen Heeley (@heleneheeley) June 27, 2020

This is a take!

an artist got to make EXACTLY the films he wanted to make, and they are the most successful independent films in history. — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) June 29, 2020

Mythbusters‘ Adam Savage, who provided model work on the prequels, reminded us that – however they turned out – a lot of talented people worked hard on them and had a blast doing it.

They were super fun to work on and I got to do it with some of my favorite people in the world. https://t.co/GDVULgZDYr — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) June 29, 2020

It’s interesting how the general perception of the prequels has changed over time, especially now that they’re old enough to be considered “original Star Wars” to many fans. Who knows how the way they’re viewed by the fandom will continue to evolve over time, though. The same goes for the Sequel Trilogy, which currently suffers a similar level of criticism that the prequels once did.

To carry on the spirit of these tweets, though, let us know your favorite thing about the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy in the comments below.