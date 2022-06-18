Lightyear is one of the year’s most hyped and anticipated films, but that doesn’t mean that it hasn’t endured its fair share of controversy over the last few months. However, this controversy doesn’t seem to have slowed the Pixar effort’s box office momentum, at least if the preview figures are anything to go by.

In recent days, Lightyear has been review bombed, a phenomenon where users head to sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes and leave film negative reviews despite not having seen it. Some of these possibly come from groups offended by the movie’s LGBTQ+ content, while others may come from groups upset that Tim Allen is not returning to play Buzz.

Naturally, the review bombing and the controversy that caused hasn’t slowed Lightyear down, with the animated featuring having already earned $23 million, with $5.2 million coming from the special preview screening events that Disney and Pixar dubbed Lightyear Early Access: The Andy Experience.

Lightyear is estimated to make over $55 million at the box office this weekend, and could hit the $60 million mark if it does well during the Saturday matinee slots and has a good performance on Father’s Day. However, the film will have stiff competition as Jurassic World Dominion is still doing very well.

A spin-off of the legendary Toy Story franchise, Disney and Pixar describe Lightyear by saying:

“A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.”

Chris Evans takes the starring role of Buzz Lightyear, and he is supported by Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthorne, Uzo Aduba as Alicia Hawthorne, and Taika Waititi lends an assist as Mo Morrison.