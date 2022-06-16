‘Lightyear’ becomes the latest addition to the review bomb club

Thanks to sites like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, along with the various social media platforms on offer in today’s digital landscape, you can be damn sure people will make themselves heard if they don’t like a certain movie or TV show. It’s been a regular phenomenon for a while now, and we can now add Lightyear to the list of projects being review-bombed.

Following hot on the heels of both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ms. Marvel being attacked online with absolutely no degree of subtlety, Chris Evans’ Toy Story spinoff has seen its user comments and reviews blocked on IMDb after being downvoted into oblivion, which isn’t at all suspicious when the film doesn’t come to theaters until tomorrow.

At the time of writing, over 2000 votes have been cast to determine that Lightyear is only worthy of a 4.8/10 score, and the reasons are almost certainly a combination of the diehard Tim Allen fandom that we never knew existed up until very recently, as well as a more unsavory subset displeased with the animated feature’s LGBTQ+ representation, which has already seen it banned in several countries.

Either way, the general consensus is that Lightyear won’t go down in the history books as top-tier Pixar, but that’s still no reason for a militant band of trolls to go out of their way to make it the third high-profile Disney-backed project in less than a month to be faced with the review-bombing masses. Based on the latest projections, though, it won’t put a dent in the box office numbers.