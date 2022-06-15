The great Tim Allen debate ignites ahead of ‘Lightyear’ release

Sometimes, an actor embodies a character so perfectly that fans find it difficult to see the role handed to someone else. When many think of Buzz Lightyear, Tim Allen and his iconic line “To infinity and beyond…” often come to mind, but with Pixar’s latest depiction of the character now in the hands (and voice) of Chris Evans, some fans are finding it hard to let go ahead of Lightyear’s release.

While the clamors for Allen to be given the offer to play Buzz once again fell on deaf ears a long time ago, a tweet by Allen’s longtime friend (and Everybody Loves Raymond star) Patricia Heaton seems to have added more fuel to the ongoing debate.

Heaton insisted that the part should have gone to Allen for a fifth time, and that Disney had made a “HUGE mistake” by not casting him. She went on to write that “Tim IS Buzz”, and that the company had castrated the character by giving it to someone else to play.

Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character? — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 14, 2022

Some other tweets are also in favor of Allen being overlooked to play the character he brought to life many years ago.

Tim Allen will always be Buzz Lightyear. Disney has destroyed another great iconic character due to wokeness. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 14, 2022

Can we file a class action lawsuit against Disney for destroying Buzz Lightyear?



The people want Tim Allen back! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 15, 2022

While Allen has become almost synonymous with the Space Ranger, some fans have rushed to Evans’ defense, claiming that the two Lightyears are not the same, as Allen voiced a toy based on a character in a film, and Evans will voice the original character that inspired the toy.

tim allen played a TOY and chris plays a human version of it wtf is so hard to understand😭 https://t.co/fjnuLAroQW — nyx (@cevansdumptruck) June 14, 2022

Dear god 🤦‍♂️ Tim Allen was cast in large part because of his comedic chops. This script CLEARLY does not call for the same kind of voice acting. Why is this so hard to grasp? Hearing Allen deliver a serious and suddenly self-aware Buzz would have been bizarre. Understand? — therealgreg (@windmillchemo) June 14, 2022

Do people not pay attention? Tim Allen's Buzz is the toy based off of a person. Chris Evan's Buzz is the the real person that inspired the toy. The movie is about Buzz Lightyear the Person, not Andy's toy. — Frequent Flexual Assaulter (@DarkLotus79) June 14, 2022

While some have brought up Allen’s political conservatism as a reason for not being selected for the role, others have counted the claim by adding that the actor will still play Santa Claus in a limited series for Disney Plus come Christmas season.

Tim Allen has a Disney+ series coming out this fall (The Clauses) but that's not enough for the cult of constant victimhood https://t.co/n8u6Grs61h — Blake Tapper (@BlakeTapper) June 14, 2022

While Allen and Evans are indeed playing two versions of the same character, the latter’s portrayal has not even been by the general public yet, so judging is a little unfair, especially taking into consideration that Evans was the first and only choice of director Angus MacLane.

Lightyear will be released widely on June 17, and joining Evans in the cast are Keke Palmer, Uzo Aduba, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, and Josh Brolin, with the film so far receiving favorable reviews from critics.