Rey shows off her Jedi mind tricks in this new clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which premiered in-game in Fortnite earlier today and has now leaked online for your viewing pleasure.

With less than a week left until the Sequel Trilogy closer finally hits theaters, the promotional footage has been coming thick and fast, and if you’ve been keeping up so far, this latest bite-sized chunk of the film should look familiar. It has, after all, been teased in previous TV spots and the like.

We get a more complete look at the scene here though and while it’s not terribly revealing by any means, we do get to see Rey, Finn and Poe fighting their way through the hallways of what appears to be a First Order base, before Rey manages to convince a pair of Stormtroopers that our heroes are supposed to be there and to let them pass.

It’s a humorous little moment that should please fans and with only days to go now before The Rise of Skywalker is with us, this will probably be the last bit of new footage we get to feast on. Otherwise Lucasfilm risks spoiling even more of the movie than they already have. After all, that recent clip of Kylo being confronted by Palpatine was probably a bit too much for some, despite it being hugely exciting.

In any case, spoiled or unspoiled, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will no doubt open big next week, on December 20th, and we can only imagine what other nice surprises the pic may have in store for us. It is, after all, the conclusion to an epic sci-fi saga that’s been decades in the making.