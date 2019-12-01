Rey shows off her Jedi mind tricks in the latest promo for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, prompting Poe Dameron to worry that she’s also been using her persuasive abilities on him.

With less than three weeks to go until the Sequel Trilogy finale reaches theaters, the TV spots have been coming thick and fast, and for anyone who’s been keeping track of all the promotion, most of this latest video’s footage should look pretty familiar by now.

Once again, we get the scene of our heroes being pursued by flying Stormtroopers, before transitioning to some shots of Rey arriving at the wreckage of the Death Star and getting into a saber duel with her best frenemy Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, Luke Skywalker’s voiceover comes in to remind us that confronting fear is the destiny of the Jedi.

As we move into some footage of Rey, Finn and Poe fighting their way through the hallways of what looks to be a First Order base, the tension is momentarily broken with a scene of Rey convincing some Stormtroopers that they’re supposed to be there.

As far as the marketing goes, it looks like director J.J. Abrams has dropped every bombshell that he’s willing to drop before the actual release day. Still, the various trailers and TV spots have already given fans more than enough to discuss and theorize over, from the return of Palpatine, to “Dark Rey,” to that brief tease of some heavy stuff going down with C-3PO.

But while stirring up interest is one thing, we’ll find out if Abrams can deliver on the hype when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.