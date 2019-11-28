The trailers released for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have all been excellent so far, whipping the fandom up into a frenzy every time a new one drops. So, how could Lucasfilm make sure the latest TV spot for Episode IX was even more exciting than the others? Have it include one of the most memorable, blood-pumping tracks in Star Wars history, of course: “Duel of the Fates.”

This 30-second teaser is a must-see as it contains a lot of brand new footage, as well as hinting at the return of the iconic piece of music from The Phantom Menace. But does this mean it’ll feature in the actual movie? That’s what we’re left to wonder. It would be a neat way of bringing the franchise full circle, though, as TPM is where the Skywalker saga began and Rise is where it ends.

And that’s something promised by Emperor Palpatine in this promo, too. “This will be the final word in the story of Skywalker,” the villain intones, in what’s either a line specifically recorded for marketing purposes or a very on-the-nose piece of dialogue pulled from the film. Darth Sidious still doesn’t appear in the flesh here, though we do get a fuller look at that clip of Rey facing a giant throne upon which an unknown foe’s sitting – presumably Palpatine.

Another key clip included in this teaser is the shot of a hooded Rey on what looks very much to be Ahch-To, the planet Luke retired to before his death in The Last Jedi. So, it seems like the heroine returns there in Rise, perhaps to further her training – whether on her own or with a new teacher.

Thanks to the music choice and the footage which teases lots of action, darkness and intrigue, this TV spot’s got it all. And the good news is that we’ve only got about three weeks left until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally hits theaters on December 20th.