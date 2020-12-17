Daisy Ridley Might Return As Rey For Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars Movie

Last week delivered a ton of Star Wars news, as Disney/Lucasfilm unveiled their plans for the saga for the next few years. This included the announcement of what the next SW movie will be – Rogue Squadron, as helmed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins, making her the first female director in Star Wars history. It would be fitting, then, if the first female lead character in the saga’s history likewise makes an appearance in the project.

Not much is known about the plot right now, but it’s possible that none other than Daisy Ridley’s Rey could return for the pic. According to insider Daniel Richtman, the last Skywalker may show up in Rogue Squadron. He doesn’t say how she would factor into things, but does note that it’s set post-Rise of Skywalker.

Jenkins has promised that her effort will be a brand new original story and not an adaptation of any comics, books or video games. In established canon, the Rogue Squadron is Luke Skywalker’s band of rebel pilots who fought against the Empire, as named after Jyn Erso and the other heroes who lost their lives in Rogue One. Presumably, though, the movie will follow a new generation of the Squadron in the post-First Order era.

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images Reveal Deleted Scenes 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Despite these connections to SW history, the project has been developed to be more accessible to general audiences than previous films in the Disney era. This probably means that Rey won’t be a major part of it, if she does end up putting in an appearance, and she’ll likely just turn up in a cameo for the fans. For those looking for the full story of what happens to the character after TROS, they’ll probably have to keep waiting for another future project.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is due to hit theaters on December 25th, 2023 and so far, it’s shaping up to be an exciting new outing for the franchise.