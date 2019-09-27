The Last Jedi featured the destruction of one of the most iconic objects in Star Wars history, as when both Rey and Kylo Ren fought for ownership of Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber, it ended up broken in two. Daisy Ridley’s heroine got away with the pieces, though, and as we’ve seen in the trailers, she’s fixed the weapon for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Now, we have our first look at the repair work thanks to various props and costumes on display at the Triple Force Friday event in the UK, which give us exciting glimpses at what’s to come in Episode IX. This includes a sneak peek at Rey’s lightsaber. As you can see in the image below, the hilt now has a middle section with what looks to be a red band in the center and from what we’ve seen so far, it still works a treat.

This lightsaber’s been a key part of each Star Wars trilogy so far, having been wielded by Luke after Obi-Wan Kenobi gave it to him in the originals and then by its first owner Anakin in the prequels. In The Force Awakens, meanwhile, Maz Kanata passed it on to Luke, waving away an explanation of how she came to have it in the first place. The original opening of the movie would have given us a clue, though, as the first shot would’ve been Luke’s disembodied hand clutching the saber floating in space, following Vader chopping it off in The Empire Strikes Back.

It’s possible all three owners of the weapon could appear in TRoS as well. Luke certainly will, likely as a Force ghost. And rumors swirl that either Vader or Hayden Christensen’s Anakin could return to haunt Kylo Ren, too. We’ll find out if there’s any truth in that though – and maybe how Maz Kanata got that lightsaber – when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally arrives in cinemas on December 20th.