Rian Johnson hasn’t given up on his ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, but fans remain divided

Incredibly, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy might still happen. In November 2017, Disney and Lucasfilm were so excited about the completed The Last Jedi that they announced the director would be given his very own sci-fi trio to write as he saw fit. It’s safe to say they didn’t anticipate the furious fan controversy generated by The Force Awakens sequel, leaving them frantically backpedaling into the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker.

Since then, Johnson created hit whodunit caper Knives Out, and promptly made an eye-watering $469 million deal with Netflix for the rights to two sequels. The first, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will land on December 23, with the third presumably following in 2024 or 2025. But despite his Star Wars project being “indefinitely postponed,” it’s not canceled, with the filmmaker taking to Twitter in 2019 to confirm he was still working on it.

Many Star Wars fans are still hyped, saying they think Johnson having control of a three-film arc would work a lot better than having to handle a middle chapter sandwiched between two J.J. Abrams movies:

The top reply may even prove that the Star Wars fandom is finally over their Rian Johnson hate.

But given that we know nothing about it, what can we get excited about?

The Last Jedi defenders are also out in force:

But there are always going to be a few people still nursing a grudge for his treatment of Luke Skywalker:

We’re still just about hoping that this project will eventually see the light of day. Disney are reportedly disappointed that Lucasfilm has failed to get a Star Wars movie in theaters since The Rise of Skywalker, and may now feel that the heat has cooled enough on The Last Jedi that fans won’t hate it on sight.

But if Rian Johnson does return to a galaxy far, far away, don’t expect it to release this side of the late 2020s.