When does ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ release on Netflix?

In 2019, the murder mystery film Knives Out took audiences by storm. Now, we have new information about a sequel! Rian Johnson, the director of Knives Out, recently tweeted the title of the next Benoit Blanc mystery, the sequel to the 2019 hit. The film will be called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and as Johnson explained in his tweet thread, the name and the series are an homage to the popular mystery novels by Agatha Christie.

The second film in the series will lose most of its previous cast as Detective Benoit Blanc takes on a new case. Joining Daniel Craig as the suave detective will be an absolutely stacked cast that includes, Dave Bautista, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, and Edward Norton. Now that we know the title of the film as well as the cast, when does the film come out?

When does ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ release?

via Lionsgate

After the tremendous success of Knives Out, Rian Johnson managed to get his two sequels sold to Netflix for over $450 million dollars. The first sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will release in late 2022 during the holiday season. We will update the article when a firmer release date is announced.

Not much is known about the film other than the details already mentioned, although we could infer that it will have something to do with a glass onion. Glass Onion was filmed in Greece, so the mystery might be Mediterranean in nature. One thing is for sure, we can’t wait to watch the new Benoit Blanc mystery.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will release on Netflix in late 2022.