After the widespread success of Knives Out, the star-studded murder mystery that easily became one of the best movies of 2019, fans of the film couldn’t help but ask for more ⏤ more twists, more turns, more clues, and perhaps an ending that no one saw coming until the big payoff.

The mysterious masterpiece was written, co-produced, and directed by Rian Johnson, who has already granted fans’ wishes that the Knives Out universe will continue. Two new spinoffs, both to be released on Netflix, have gotten the green light, and one even has an official title.

The first new mystery will be called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. It’s important not to call it Knives Out 2, as Johnson has stressed that the new films will not be continuations of the first film, but rather standalone stories that feature Benoit Blanc in his detective role. Blanc will have another whodunit on his hands, but this time, the setting is in a far more exotic locale ⏤ Greece, to be exact ⏤ and there’s an all-new cast of potential suspects for Blanc and the audience to wade through in an attempt to determine who’s done the deadly deed.

Apart from Daniel Craig’s return as Blanc, the rest of the assembled actors and actresses in the new mystery do not yet have character names. Nonetheless, here’s who will be appearing alongside Craig in the upcoming film.

Daniel Craig

As we know, Daniel Craig is back as Blanc, not Bond, to sleuth out the bad guy in this fresh caper. Craig received a generous payday to return for Johnson’s two upcoming Knives Out films, with Johnson paying him $100 million for his work. If these upcoming films are as good as the first one, it’ll be worth every dollar. Craig is of course best known for his work as James Bond, and his departure from that franchise is likely the reason why he was able to commit to two more Knives Out films in the first place. We look forward to seeing the actor’s continued character work with the humorous and highly skilled Blanc.

Dave Bautista

Most folks, if they’re old enough, might remember Bautista from his days wrestling in the WWE. However, he’s been even more famous lately thanks to his role as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and a few other MCU releases including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. He’s also had roles in The Man with the Iron Fists, Blade Runner: 2049, Stuber, and Dune. Bautista is no stranger to starring in films with Craig, as he played a mostly silent and seemingly larger-than-life henchman who roughed up Craig’s Bond in the 2015 adventure Spectre. Hopefully things won’t be so painful for both of them this time around.

Edward Norton

Accomplished actor Edward Norton has also been added to the Glass Onion roster. The Golden Globe nominee and three-time Academy Award nominee will bring more than enough star power to the upcoming project following his noteworthy turns in Primal Fear, American History X, Fight Club, The Illusionist, Birdman, and The Incredible Hulk.

Janelle Monáe

Popular musician, author, and actress Janelle Monáe will also be joining the Glass Onion cast. Monáe first made a name for herself as a talented singer and songwriter, earning an MTV Video Music Award and the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2010. She also won the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award five years later and the Billboard Trailblazer of the Year Award a few years after that. After playing prominent roles in the inspiring historical drama Hidden Figures and the Oscar-winning drama Moonlight, we can expect Monáe to bring similar gravitas to her role in Johnson’s whodunit.

Kathryn Hahn

Hahn has been working in film and television for over two decades. The actress and comedian got her first big role on the NBC crime drama series Crossing Jordan from 2001 to 2007. After that, she went on to have supporting roles in Anchorman, Step Brothers, We’re the Millers, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. She also had a recurring guest role on the NBC comedy Parks and Recreation for a few years. Hahn has continued to work consistently in the years since, putting forth one of her best performances recently in the Marvel series WandaVision as Agatha Harkness. For her efforts in that role, she’s getting a spinoff series called Agatha: House of Harkness.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Originally a stage actor, Odom has become a versatile entertainer over the years. He first gained widespread notoriety as Aaron Burr in the groundbreaking Broadway musical Hamilton, winning a 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album along with the rest of the cast. Odom then kept it going as legendary singer Sam Cooke in the 2020 hit drama One Night in Miami, earning numerous award nominations and winning a Critics’ Choice Award for his songwriting efforts. Most recently, he appeared in The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film that was released in 2021.

Kate Hudson

So much more than just the daughter of Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson will bring her award-winning talents to the table for Glass Onion. Hudson has been on the industry’s radar ever since her Golden Globe win for appearing in Almost Famous back in 2000. Since then, she’s acted in a number of popular movies, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, You, Me and Dupree, Fool’s Gold, My Best Friend’s Girl, and Bride Wars. She’s also done some more serious films like Deepwater Horizon, Marshall, and Music with her Glass Onion co-star Leslie Odom Jr. Quite possibly the greatest romantic comedy actress of the modern era, Hudson will undoubtedly do well in the upcoming murder mystery.

Madelyn Cline

This young actress and model got her start in television commercials, eventually landing small roles in the 2018 drama Boy Erased and also appearing in the HBO comedy Vice Principles. She has also been seen from time to time on The Originals and Stranger Things. Prior to her upcoming role in Glass Onion, Cline’s most prominent role has been as Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks, the popular Netflix action-adventure series that’s soon heading into its third season.

Jessica Henwick

British actress Jessica Henwick has been performing for over 10 years, starting out in her native England with roles in television and theatre. She was successful early on with the lead role of Bo on the BBC show Spirit Warriors and has most recently had roles in The Matrix Resurrections and as Colleen Wing in Iron Fist. Before that, she was an X-wing pilot in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but is likely most recognizable for her role as Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones, a character she played for three seasons. Already a formidable actress, Henwick’s upcoming opportunity in Glass Onion might be one that blasts her into the stratosphere.

Ethan Hawke

Actor, writer, and director Ethan Hawke needs no introduction as he adds another project to his extensive and accomplished resume with Glass Onion. Fresh off his time as Arthur Harrow in the Marvel television series Moon Knight and as the sinister antagonist in The Black Phone, Hawke is ready to peel back the layers of Johnson’s spinoff. For over 30 years, he’s churned out lauded performances in notable films, including Dead Poets Society, Reality Bites, and Training Day, to name a few. Throughout his career, he’s been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, SAG Awards, a BAFTA, Golden Globes, and even a Tony Award. Like a fine wine, Hawke only gets better with age, and we’re expecting his signature masterful work when Glass Onion hits screens later this year.