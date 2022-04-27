First reactions to ‘The Black Phone’ tease a creepy serial killer horror

Early reviews for 'The Black Phone' are calling the horror/thriller a 'creepy' experience that will make folks jump with terror.

Early reviews for The Black Phone are helping the film ring in as one of the most-anticipated horror films of the year, and if the most recent bone-chilling trailer is any indication, then the reviewers are certainly accurate when describing the newest horror/thriller. Director Scott Derrickson teamed up with Blumhouse Productions to create a film adaptation based on a 2004 short story from author Joe Hill — and early reviews are indicating that the movie is way more sinister than initially expected.

The Black Phone stars Ethan Hawke as a menacing serial killer known as “The Grabber,” who eventually kidnaps 13-year-old Finney Shaw (Mason Thames) and confines the young boy to his basement. While captured, Finney discovers a black phone that allows him to communicate with The Grabber’s previous victims, who tirelessly attempt to help him escape.

Over on Twitter, several critical reactions have praised Ethan Hawke’s “terrifying” performance and applauded Thames’ “excellent” work as Finney. Other critics described it as a ”brutally violent,” and “deeply disturbing” film that promises startling jump scares that will keep you on the edge of your seat. You can check out the plethora of reviews below:

#TheBlackPhone is a handsomely staged and exquisitely acted horror thriller. The first act is the best but it all works and I appreciated how it didn't overexplain itself or outsmart itself. Oh, and Madeleine McGraw drops f-bombs with a verve that would do Dennis Farina proud. pic.twitter.com/DIAMCL8XRA — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) April 27, 2022

The Black Phone is pretty great and with a few minor changes could be amazing. The film is very creepy, brutally violent & deeply disturbing. Ethan Hawke is terrifying as the grabber while Mason Thames & Madeleine McGraw are newcomers worth keeping an eye on. #TheBlackPhone pic.twitter.com/CK7eZTl1hB — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 27, 2022

Just sat through #TheBlackPhone and watched as a room full of grown ass adults jumped and yelped and cheered (and laughed – it has good laughs!). Bolstered by excellent performances all around but esp. the young actors. Now off to sleep in a hotel room that has a black phone..😨 — Lauren Huff (@_LaurenHuff) April 27, 2022

Really dug #TheBlackPhone, a tension-filled ‘70s-set kidnapping thriller featuring a super creepy Ethan Hawke performance. Prepare to squirm in your seat & jump a few times. Also a good story about finding your confidence as a kid. But as a parent, I was an absolute mess! pic.twitter.com/TiQ1dHPndq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2022

It remains to be seen just how horrifying the Ethan Hawke vehicle will truly be, but based on a small collection of reviews, the film already boasts a Certified Fresh rating on the official Rotten Tomatoes website. While we await the audience’s overall response, horror fans can rest assured that a frightening experience is on the horizon.

Don’t miss the horror when The Black Phone arrives in theaters on June 24.