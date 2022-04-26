Watch: Blumhouse Unveils Sinister Second Trailer For 'The Black Phone'

Blumhouse has released the second trailer for the nightmare-inducing 'The Black Phone', a horror film based on the short story by Joe Hill.

Blumhouse has released the second trailer for The Black Phone, its latest supernatural horror film since Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021). Director Scott Derrickson (The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister) has partnered with Blumhouse Productions to deliver the newest horror/thriller based on the award-winning short story by Joe Hill from his New York Times bestseller 20th Century Ghosts.

Blumhouse has captioned the trailer with an official synopsis, which reads as follows:

Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

The Black Phone stars Mason Thames in his first-ever feature-film role as Finney Shaw. Four-time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke (The Purge, Sinister) acts opposite Thames as his abductor, hereby known as “The Grabber.” The film co-stars Madeleine McGraw as Gwen Shaw, Jeremy Davies (Saving Private Ryan) as Mr. Shaw and James Ransone (Sinister 2, IT Chapter Two) as Max.

In the two-minute-long trailer, we see Thames as Finney encountering Hawke’s “The Grabber” on an everyday stroll through the neighborhood. Hawke, dressed head-to-toe in black attire with a matching top hat and patchy white face paint, presumably abducts Finney then and there. When in captivity, Finney finds a black phone that allows him to communicate with the kidnapper’s previous victims, hopefully allowing him to gain the upper hand over the assailant.

Find out how the ordeal ends for Finney when The Black Phone arrives in theaters on June 24, 2022.