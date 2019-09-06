Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy To Feature A Female Lead

Though Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues to be a controversial entry in the franchise, writer/director Rian Johnson is set to return to that galaxy far, far away to helm a new trilogy following the completion of the Skywalker saga in this December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Nothing official’s been revealed about his plans as yet, but a few details have now come our way.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us about Ewan McGregor returning as Obi-Wan back in May – that Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy will feature a female lead. We weren’t told anything further, but this makes a lot of sense considering that four out of Disney’s five SW films have had women in the lead (Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso, specifically).

Of course, rumors and reports have been all over the place about whether Johnson’s trilogy is still happening in the wake of TLJ but both the filmmaker and the studio have maintained that it’s on its way. Now, with the Skywalker saga at its end, it looks like Johnson’s definitely moving forward with his plans.

We’ve also been informed that his movies will follow on from the Sequel Trilogy and not be a prequel like the Knights of the Old Republic films. It’s also been said that they’ll be quite different from what we’ve seen in the franchise already.

One thing that The Last Jedi proved is that Rian Johnson has some bold, original ideas about how to reinvent the Star Wars universe so Lucasfilm must be excited about what he wants to do in his own trilogy, which apparently includes answering a lot of fan questions about the lore and mythology.

Expect to hear more concrete news on these films once The Rise of Skywalker arrives this Christmas, but until then, be sure to leave a comment down below letting us know what you’re hoping to see from them.