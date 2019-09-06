Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy Confirmed To Still Be In Development

There was a major disturbance in the force when that eighth episode of Star Wars hit theaters what seems like a long, long time ago. Fans were split as to whether or not Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi was great, good, okay, or the worst piece of cinema ever. Even if you fall in the latter category though, buckle up, because despite your negative online comments, Johnson’s new trilogy set in that galaxy far, far away is indeed still in the works – despite reports to the contrary.

The director recently sat down with Deadline to talk about his upcoming film Knives Out, and in their article, the outlet casually slipped in a mention of Johnson’s upcoming Star Wars movies, which are still very much in the early stages of development. While recent reports have cast doubt on things moving forward given the frosty reception that The Last Jedi faced from a large portion of the fanbase, it seems things are still in play. When we’ll see the trilogy actually take flight, though, remains to be seen, as Disney’s giving Star Wars on the big screen a breather after The Rise of the Skywalker.

In any case, we already know that Johnson’s trilogy is going to be something very different. We’ll be getting less lightsaber combat, apparently, which should have been a given, and an assumed deeper focus on dialogue and character. This worked out for Brick, Johnson’s debut, and there were a handful of powerfully written moments in The Last Jedi, too, so hopefully the same approach works out well for these new films.

Personally, I’m excited to see what the director does with his trilogy. With all the Skywalkers probably set to die in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, why not do something totally different moving forward? How about the No Country For Old Men of Star Wars, with an Anton Chigurh-like Sith or something, who’s just spooky without a ton of on-screen violence? That’d be dope.