Rick Grimes Will Reportedly Reunite With [SPOILERS] In Walking Dead Movies

Rick Grimes was taken away from his loved ones in Andrew Lincoln’s final Walking Dead episode back in season 9, when Jadis flew the injured Alexandrian leader away in a chopper. We know his adventures will continue in new environs in Lincoln’s upcoming movie trilogy, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed that he’ll reunite with friends and family at some point.

But it could also be interesting for Rick to come face to face with an old enemy as well. And according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us National Treasure 3 is in development, Han was returning in Fast & Furious 9 and Disney’s remaking Robin Hood, all of which were correct – that might just happen, as Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to feature in one of the films. We can’t say for certain which one it’ll be, but have been told it’ll likely be the second movie, with Rick coming across Negan again and the pair having a little reunion.

You can see why the producers would want to bring Rick and Negan together again, too. Sure, it wouldn’t be as poignant or emotional a reunion as Rick meeting Judith (though that will happen, too, don’t worry), but it would still be fascinating to see Rick reacting to how much Negan has changed since he last saw him. In the years since his disappearance, the former Savior has reformed and recently proved his loyalty to the survivors by killing Alpha.

Remember, Rick originally spared Negan’s life in honor of his late son Carl, who called for his dad to show mercy to his enemies. So, it would mean a lot to Rick that Carl was proven right and that his sparing Negan has led to some good. Not that Rick’s going to hug his old foe, of course, but they might still reach some kind of understanding and mutual respect that they didn’t have before.

The Walking Dead is currently on hiatus, but the season 10 finale will air on AMC later this year.