The Rise Of Skywalker Star Reportedly Being Eyed For MCU’s Beast

John Boyega is just about to wrap up his ties to the Star Wars saga with the release of The Rise of Skywalker this week, so the British actor may be on the lookout to join another major movie franchise. And he might not have to search any further than fellow Disney property Marvel Studios to find one, as he could be in with a shot of landing the part of one of the rebooted X-Men.

Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who said Bill Murray is returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and that Taskmaster is the main villain in Black Widow, both of which ended up being right – tell us that Marvel is considering casting a person of color as Hank McCoy/Beast in the MCU, much as they’re thinking of doing the same for both Professor X and Magneto. What’s more, it’s said that the studio likes John Boyega for the role, though if they can’t get him, they’d go for “John Boyega-type” actors.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the 27-year-old, who was launched into Hollywood when he landed the part of redeemed Stormtrooper Finn in The Force Awakens, has been linked to the Marvel universe. Fans lobbied for him to be hired as the new Blade in the MCU a few years back, though Mahershala Ali was announced to have landed that gig this past summer.

Beast has previously been portrayed in Fox’s X-Men franchise by both Kelsey Grammer and Nicholas Hoult. While Grammer’s was a very classic interpretation, Hoult’s took a few liberties, playing up the Jekyll/Hyde element of the character and often portraying him in his human form. If Marvel is looking at actors around Boyega’s age, though, that means the studio must be planning to follow Hoult with another young version.

John Boyega obviously isn’t the first one who springs to mind as a natural choice for Beast, but the MCU could definitely benefit from getting a talent like him on board somewhere. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also said a Ms. Marvel show was headed to Disney Plus before the studio officially announced it, we have no reason to doubt it.