Rise Of Skywalker Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Villain In Extraction 2

Netflix only dropped Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction on Friday, but it already looks as if the streaming giant has a franchise on their hands. The response to the violent actioner has been overwhelmingly positive, and the movie has been generating huge buzz online while also dominating most-watched lists around the world as millions tune in to see Tyler Rake punch, shoot and stab his way through a small army.

While Netflix don’t exactly have the greatest track record in developing sequels to their high-profile originals that aren’t romantic comedies, the fact that Extraction came in at a relatively modest $65 million, features an eclectic ensemble cast that didn’t break the bank, and was helmed by a first-time filmmaker makes the prospect of a follow-up a more realistic and affordable one than the hundreds of millions it would require to get second installments for the likes of Bright or 6 Underground in front of cameras.

A sequel is reportedly on the cards and already in early development, and we recently brought you the news that the Russos were looking to re-team with their lucky charm from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and bring Chris Evans in for the follow-up to work with his old running buddy from the Avengers. If an army wasn’t enough to stop Tyler Rake the first time around though, then it’ll take a whole lot more to stop the combined power of two Chrises, and would require a villain capable of holding their own against the impressively-bearded duo.

Avengers Star Chris Hemsworth Looks Jacked In First Look At Netflix's Extraction 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s exactly what the Russos have in mind, though, because we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark 2 is in development and that Han would return in Fast & Furious 9, both of which were correct – that they want Oscar Isaac for Extraction 2. He’d apparently play some sort of villainous drug lord, but details beyond that remain unclear.

While there’s no guarantee that they’ll get The Rise of Skywalker star given his packed filming schedule and his status as one of the most in-demand actors in the business, Netflix usually gets what Netflix wants, and having Hemsworth, Evans and Isaac sharing the screen in an Extraction sequel has the potential to be absolutely explosive.