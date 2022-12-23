Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda the Musical’: Netflix release date, trailer, cast, plot

Fans first fell in love with Matilda when it premiered in theaters in 1996, and 26 years later, they would relive the magic this time with the musical adaptation of the film set to be released on Netflix soon.

Matilda: the Musical follows a 5-year-old girl named Matilda Wormwood as she deals with life’s challenges with her dysfunctional family and school. To escape the chaos, Wormwood turns to reading and her telekinetic gift. In the movie, Wormwood also tries assisting her teacher Miss Honey, whom she adores, in taking back her life. Matilda: the Musical stars Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, and many others.

In response to the popularity of the first film, Dennis Kelly created Matilda: the Musical. It made its debut in 2010 in London at the Stratford-upon-Avon and ended in 2011. Following the musical, it became a Broadway play in 2013 at Shubert Theatre in New York. The successful show ran until 2017.

The recent details about Matilda: the Musical come after one of the stars admitted that they suffered an injury on set. Actress Emma Thompson — who plays the role of Agatha Trunchbull — told People magazine that as she was doing a stunt for the movie she fell and fractured her ankle. The 63-year-old film icon said,

“I fell over for no good reason and fractured my ankle. And I thought, ‘That’s kind of weird, I’ve never hurt myself like that. Huh, that’s because I’m getting older.’ My body’s changing and I’ve got to be more careful with it.”

Thompson also told the publication that following her injury, she was required to wear a compression boot and use a cane. Although Matilda: the Musical’s trailer was released in June, and the movie premiered in selected theaters earlier this month, the film will finally make its debut on Netflix on Christmas Day.