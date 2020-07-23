Rob Liefeld Says He’ll Be Fine If Marvel Never Makes Deadpool 3

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has a lot of opinions about the future of the character. Like, a lot. First, he said Kevin Feige and company had zero plans for Deadpool 3. He eventually clarified those comments though by saying he wasn’t privy to any updates on the third film in the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise, therefore he wasn’t confident we would see it anytime soon.

Now, Liefeld is going from doubt to appreciation for the two Deadpool movies he was a part of. In fact, he’s said he’ll be fine if the threequel never happens at all. During a conversation with Collider, he spoke about some great memories from making the first two as well as accepting the fact that we might not see the character again, saying:

“You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller, he explained. “All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.”

Part of Liefeld’s frustration with the antihero moving to Disney after the Fox merger might be that he just doesn’t have the same amount of control and influence. The Merc With a Mouth is now a part of a much bigger universe that’s already established itself, and integrating such a unique character like Deadpool is going to take time.

Of course, Marvel has been a bit more open to allowing directors with distinct visions to make their movies, including Ryan Coogler and Taika Waititi. And those films have also managed to seamlessly still work within the confines of the bigger story. Deadpool, however, is another animal.

He curses, breaks the fourth wall and openly acknowledges that he’s in a superhero movie. As such, it’ll take a lot of creative thinking to fit a wildcard like that into the MCU and the biggest worry is that he’ll no longer exist in an R-rated world.

Deadpool 3 will happen at some point, rest assured. But in what form, remains to be seen.