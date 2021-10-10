Rob Liefeld Says He Won’t Talk About Deadpool 3 For Fear Of His Life

It was all the way back in December of 2019 when Ryan Reynolds revealed he was taking meetings with Marvel Studios over Deadpool 3, and any concrete information regarding the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo adventure has been incredibly hard to come by ever since.

What we do know is that the Molyneux sisters are writing the script with heavy input from the leading man and producer, with Kevin Feige confirming that it’s the only one of the 31 Marvel Cinematic Universe projects currently in development that will come bearing an R-rating.

The company’s Chief Creative Officer also has a release window in mind, with Reynolds hinting it’ll shoot next year, but that’s about as much as we’ve got to go on. We’re not going to be getting any more details from creator Rob Liefeld either, after he joked during an appearance at New York Comic-Con that he’d fear for his life were he to say anything.

“Oh sure. Let me share everything I know about Deadpool 3 ! Where’s the sniper that’s going to shoot me?”

Wade Wilson technically made his debut under new ownership as part of a Free Guy reaction video, in a neat slice of cross-brand Disney synergy, but Deadpool 3 remains shrouded in mystery for now. Hopefully the key creatives will become a lot more forthcoming in the near future, with fans having been starved of updates for what feels like forever.