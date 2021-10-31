Rob Zombie Celebrates Halloween With New Munsters Art

Rob Zombie is treating, not tricking, his fans this Halloween with this new artwork highlighting the characters from his upcoming reboot of The Munsters. For the past few months, the horror director has been keeping his social media followers up to date with every development on the film. Just recently, he unveiled our first look at its trio of leads in costume – Sheri Moon Zombie (Lily), Jeff Daniel Phillips (Herman) and Dan Roebuck (Grandpa) – on set of 1313 Mockingbird Lane, which has been faithfully recreated in Budapest, Hungary.

Now, Zombie has followed that up with this official cartoonish artwork depicting the Munsters clan celebrating what must be their favorite night of the year. The filmmaker shared the image on Facebook, writing “HAPPY HALLOWEEN FROM THE MUNSTERS!” The art showcases just how close to the original characters Zombie’s versions are, with the only big difference being the addition of Grandpa’s mustache. See what Zombie had to share via the gallery below:

This artwork also continues something from previous teases – there’s still no sign of Eddie, Herman and Lily’s werewolf son. No story details have been officially revealed as yet, so could we infer something from Eddie’s absence? Maybe Zombie’s film will be a prequel to the original 1960s sitcom and be set before Eddie was even born? Alternatively, it could be set after Eddie has grown up and has left home. Likewise, Zombie hasn’t given us a look at cousin Marilyn yet either.

Also featuring Richard Brake, Jorge Garcia and Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson in its cast, The Munsters will likely be Zombie’s first ever movie not to have an R-rating, as he appears to be pitching it at a similar tone to the original show, of which he’s a diehard expert. Still, his fans are suspecting he might put some dark twist on the material. The reboot doesn’t have a release date, but we know it’ll get a day-and-date release in theaters and on Peacock.