Rob Zombie Still Wants To Do A House Of 1000 Corpses Musical

Earlier this year, we reported on Rob Zombie’s idea of turning House of 1000 Corpses into a musical, despite its grisly subject matter. The filmmaker, who has 3 From Hell landing in theaters next week, is still keen to make this a reality as according to a discussion with MovieWeb, the idea of making song and dance numbers from the stories of the Firefly clan has long been at the back of his mind, albeit with no specific plans to move forward with development.

Here’s what Zombie had to share with the outlet when they asked him for an update on it:

“Oh that’s something I would totally consider doing, because it’s something that I think really lends itself to that. Because that movie, in particular, is so theatrical and so over the top, that it seems like it would work. Especially these days, where you have everything from Spider-Man, to Beetlejuice, to The Addams Family as a Broadway play. I’ve made no moves yet to try and make that happen but it is a backburner thing in my mind all the time.”

We certainly think it’d be a bold career choice for Zombie, although given his background in music, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility that he could put together a great rock opera. How much of the gore and general chaos of the Firefly trilogy could work on stage is another question, but it’d undeniably be something we’d want to watch.

In the meantime, 3 From Hell will be with us on September 16th, picking up with the Firefly family directly after their apparent demise in The Devil’s Rejects. Zombie has already teased a different kind of approach to the previous movies in the series, and has managed to keep much of the plot a secret before it has a limited three night theatrical run.

What do you think about a House of 1000 Corpses musical, though?