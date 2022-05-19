Rob Zombie posts a fun BTS video from his ‘The Munsters’ reboot

Rob Zombie has a reputation for deranged, blood-soaked terror. His skills were on full display in the ‘Firefly trilogy,’ comprising House of 1000 Corpses, The Devils Rejects, and 3 From Hell, but he’s also turned out the Halloween reboots and secret gem 31. But his next release tackles some genuine spine-chilling thrills: The Munsters.

Yup, the classic horror-themed sitcom. It remains to be seen what kind of spin Zombie will put on this material, though he certainly knows his stuff. He claims to have seen every episode of the original show “at least 17 times”, and named his famous song ‘Dragula’ after the family’s car.

Now he’s posted a BTS video on Instagram that seems to confirm a beloved guest character is back:

Uncle Gilbert (or ‘Gill’) is a take on the classic Creature from the Black Lagoon. In his sole appearance in the original show, he sent the Munsters $120,000 for safe-keeping, with Herman Munster revealing he’d once been a politician but now spends his time salvaging treasure from the bottom of the ocean.

He’s joined in this clip by Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Jeff Daniel Philips as Herman Munster, with all three clearly having a great time on set.

The Munsters is expected to land later this year with a simultaneous release on Peacock and in theaters. Zombie has promised that he’s going for a PG rating with this, making this the first of his movies you can enjoy with the whole family. Let’s hope we get a trailer soon.