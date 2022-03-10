Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters’ awarded a surprising rating

Rob Zombie’s upcoming adaptation of The Munsters has been awarded a PG rating, which comes as a major surprise to many fans who are familiar with the unorthodox director’s previous projects.

FilmRatings.com has officially confirmed the rating on its website, stating that the film will be rated PG due to “macabre and suggestive material, scary images and language.” Rob Zombie typically creates more outlandish, intensity-driven films that undoubtedly require more than a PG rating, so this news hints that Zombie has toned down his filmmaking style to obtain a softer rating.

Zombie is most known for directing Halloween (2007), which serves as a remake of John Carpenter’s 1978 classic. Zombie later went on to direct a sequel, Halloween II (2009). Unsurprisingly, both movies were rated R. A few of the unique director’s other films, House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, were also rated R.

Since Zombie’s plans for an adaptation were first announced, the filmmaker has been sharing set-inspired tidbits to his social media accounts, one of which highlighted the film’s leading stars — namely, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie and Daniel Roebuck as characters Herman, Lily, and Grandpa Munster respectively. By the looks of shared images, it’s apparent that the movie will be in black and white, much like the original. However, we now know that the tone will be a lot less Zombie-esque.

Details surrounding The Munsters’ release date have remained discreet, though filming for the project began this past November. For now, fans can enjoy the original ‘60s sitcom by streaming it now on Peacock.