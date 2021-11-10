Rob Zombie Officially Begins Filming The Munsters

Fans of Rob Zombie may be treated with the knowledge that production for his forthcoming reboot of The Munsters is now officially underway.

The news comes to us from Zombie’s official Instagram page, in which he shared an image of his director’s chair, from which he perches to view the monitors during production.

Over Halloween, Zombie shared an official piece of cartoonish artwork depicting the Munster clan celebrating the trick-or-treat holiday in style.

Rob Zombie Celebrates Halloween With New Munsters Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This all comes after months of the horror director and musician doling out teases after tease for the film to his social media followers. That includes a recent unveiling of the trio of leads in costume, including Sheri Moon Zombie’s Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips’ Herman and Dan Roebuck’s Grandpa on the set of the 1313 Mockingbird Lane house, which was lovingly recreated in Budapest Hungary.

Rob Zombie Reveals First Look At The Munsters Family On Set 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

All these teases so far have not included Herman and Lily’s werewolf son, Eddie, suggesting perhaps the film will be a prequel that takes place before Eddie was born and appeared in the original 1960s sitcom. Though no story details have been officially released, so our inferences on the matter are just speculation at this point, it could also be that the film is a sequel to the show, with Eddie having grown up and left home. Cousin Marilyn has also been mysteriously absent from Zombies teases thus far.

What we do know is that the film also co-stars Richard Brake, Jorge Garcia and Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson, that it will likely be Zombie’s first non-rated-R movie, staying in line with the tone of the original show, of which he is a diehard fan. With no release date in sight, The Munsters is expected to get a day-and-date release in both theaters and on streaming service Peacock.