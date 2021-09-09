Rob Zombie Reacts To Shang-Chi Breaking Halloween’s Box Office Record

Of the eleven installments in the Halloween franchise to date, seven of them were released between October 13th and 30th, as you’d expect given the title. The Curse of Michael Myers arrived on the penultimate day of September back in 1995, with H20: 20 Years Later landing on August 5th. Rob Zombie’s remake and its sequel favored the Labor Day weekend, though, and it worked out pretty well.

For fourteen years, Zombie’s reinvention of the Michael Myers mythos has held the record for the highest-grossing Labor Day debutant after earning a shade over $30 million across the four-day period. The reason why it remained on top for so long is because very few major movies choose to release during the holiday, so it was inevitable that a new benchmark would be set when the Marvel Cinematic Universe entered the fray.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings didn’t just smash Halloween’s record, but absolutely annihilated it after bringing in almost $95 million through the Labor Day weekend, more than tripling the existing high. Gracious in defeat, Zombie took to Instagram to offer his congratulations, as you can see below.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After tracking for the MCU’s worst-ever opening, the cast and crew have every right to celebrate Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ stunning first frame, which blew even the most optimistic projections out of the water. It’s a triumph by any measurable metrics, but doing it in the midst of a pandemic that just won’t go away makes it all the more impressive.