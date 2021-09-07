Shang-Chi Star Celebrates Box Office Success With His Own Stock Photo

It’s been a big week for Simu Liu, with the relative unknown now a household name all over the world after his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opened to a global first weekend of $140 million, blowing even the most optimistic of projections out of the water.

On top of landing the second highest-grossing domestic debut of the pandemic era with $71 million, Destin Daniel Cretton’s comic book blockbuster also tripled the previous Labor Day record once the numbers had been officially crunched to determine that Shang-Chi hauled in $90 million across the four-day frame.

If that still wasn’t enough, the movie confirmed Shang-Chi as the newest addition to the Avengers roster, while Liu ended up going viral once again after his past career as a stock photo model gained new traction in the wake of his career-changing success.

Leaning into the online buzz, the 32 year-old reacted to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings dominating the box office with one of his old stock photos, which you can see below.

Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop pic.twitter.com/7UoLqRXlCJ — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 6, 2021

Early predictions had Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings tracking for the MCU’s worst-ever opening weekend, but it ended up outstripping not just The Incredible Hulk, but Captain America: The First Avenger, Ant-Man and Thor as well, a phenomenal return given the circumstances the industry has been dealing with for the last eighteen months.