Watch: Marvel Officially Confirms Shang-Chi As An Avenger

Ever since Avengers: Endgame faded to black, speculation has been rife as to who’ll get the call the next time Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are assembled to save the universe. It’s doubtful there’s an application form or audition process for superheroes to secure a spot, but Marvel Studios have gone ahead and confirmed the team’s newest addition for us.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings only hit theaters yesterday, but Simu Liu’s title hero already has his very own promo celebrating his arrival as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest Avenger. Of course, that was pretty obvious looking at the esteemed company he shared during the mid-credits scene, but it’s exciting nonetheless.

While he doesn’t technically have any superpowers of his own other than being very good at martial arts and arguably even better at karaoke, the Ten Rings themselves are the sort of vaguely-defined artifact imbued with mysterious abilities that many of the franchise’s characters have stumbled across at various points.

Iron Man, Falcon, Black Widow, Hawkeye and many others don’t have superhuman skills on a comparable level to the likes of Captain America, the Hulk and Thor, so it offers a nice balance to the lineup. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is on track to comfortably top the box office this weekend, and in even better news for Liu, it looks as though he’ll get his wish to appear in the next Avengers epic.