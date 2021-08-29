Shang-Chi Star Wants In On The Next Avengers Movie

Kevin Feige has become a master of answering questions at length without actually giving anything away in terms of concrete details or information, which comes with the territory when you’re the architect of the most popular franchise in the industry, with everything you do coming under intense scrutiny from all corners of the internet.

Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer recently teased what the future holds for the Avengers throughout the rest of Phase Four, revealing that the question of how, when, where and why Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are assembled again will be lingering in the background of almost every project coming between now and whenever the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fifth all-star epic eventually happens.

In the buildup to the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, star Simu Liu has been teasing all sorts of hopes and dreams for his character’s MCU future, including potential team-ups with Spider-Man, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and the Guardians of the Galaxy. So it’s with little surprise the actor made it clear that he wants in on Avengers 5 whenever enough pieces have fallen into place to make it a reality.

“In terms of what’s next, I know what’s on my mind is the same as what’s on everybody else’s mind, and hopefully, there’s an Avengers in the future, somewhere. Obviously, I don’t know anything about that, but being such a big fan of the whole franchise, I know that that’s the gold star.”

Several Phase One stalwarts may be dead, retired or in the process of being cycled out, but it’s not as though the MCU is lacking when it comes to the costumed crimefighter department. There are plenty of old and new heroes alike that can still play a major role for the Avengers, and with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings setting Liu up for much bigger and better things to come, you can virtually guarantee he’ll be a big part of it.