Shang-Chi Star Wants To Meet The Guardians Of The Galaxy

Up until the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame double-header, the Earthbound and cosmic sides of the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn’t really interact all that often, but it would be an understatement to say that Phase Four’s introduction of the multiverse is set to change the game significantly.

November’s Eternals will give us the best of both worlds, following the titular team of all-powerful intergalactic beings who’ve resided on our planet for millennia, before The Marvels takes the human trio of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, thrusting them into an extraterrestrial adventure that’s already being called a wild ride.

On the surface, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings doesn’t have much in common with James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, but in a new interview Simu Liu admitted that he’d love to find himself coming up against Star-Lord and the gang in the future.

“I gotta go with Guardians. I think they would all just get along, you know? I think Shang and Katy love music; I think they love hanging out; I think they’re goofballs in their own right; and I just think that they would vibe really well with Star-Lord and they’d all meet each other and be like, ‘Yeah, let’s all go to space together, why not?’.”

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Gunn and Dave Bautista might be exiting the franchise after Vol. 3, but the Guardians of the Galaxy will almost certainly be sticking around for a while. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is winning rave reviews, with Liu being singled out as the latest diamond to be unearthed by Kevin Feige’s shared superhero series, so it definitely can’t be ruled out that the actor might end up getting his wish one day.