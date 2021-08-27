Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Teases Captain America Team-Up

It’s all systems go for the next era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and based on the volume of projects coming to theaters and Disney Plus throughout Phase Four, the next time the Avengers are assembled whoever ends up leading the team is going to be spoiled for choice when it comes to narrowing down the roster.

We can expect Sam Wilson’s Captain America to play a major role whenever Earth’s Mightiest Heroes get the call to swoop in and save the universe, given that his predecessor was the beating heart of the superpowered all-stars for close to a decade, but most fans are expecting Captain Marvel to take point given that she’s a military veteran much like Sam, but unlike the former Falcon she’s also one of the franchise’s most powerful heroes.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is poised to introduce some major players to the mythology, with Kevin Feige teasing a swift return for several of them. At this point, it’s virtually a guarantee that Simu Liu’s title character is going to end up as an Avenger, but he teased that he wants to cross paths with Anthony Mackie’s Cap long before that.

“I thought his monologue at the end of Falcon and Winter Soldier was just so fantastic, and the way that he embodies that role, and the poise, what a perfect way to wrap up the arc of the Falcon. And then what a beautiful way to begin another chapter as the new Captain America. I would hypothetically love to, potentially, perhaps, maybe, someday work with him. If that was in the cards, maybe, again, not sure, cannot confirm nor deny. I’ve already said too much.”

Captain America 4 is finally and officially in development, months after the news first broke on the same day the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aired. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters next Friday, so we could end up seeing some seeds sown in the very near future that could lead to a potential meeting of the MCU’s resident star-spangled protector and new martial arts master.