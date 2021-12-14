Rob Zombie resurrects ‘The Munsters’ in new photo

Rob Zombie’s reimagining of the horror sitcom series The Munsters is underway, and he has shared to his Instagram followers a first peek at their iconic home – 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

The Munsters is one of the best-known horror sitcoms and was a major trailblazer for future sitcoms, depicting a family of very benign, everyday monsters who own a large Victorian manor and goes through the classic trials and tribulations of the contemporary 1960s family.

The family consists of Frankenstein’s monster, the vampire couple of Herman and Lily Munster, Lily’s elderly vampiric father, their niece Marilyn, and their werewolf son Eddie. Yes, a very normal family indeed. The original series ran for two years from 1964 to 1966, but was canceled after low ratings – typically speculated to be the fault of the highly influential Batman ’66 series.

The picture shared by Rob Zombie (Halloween, The Lords of Salem) looks like a perfect fit for the reboot, and with Zombie’s passion for the series, it’s definitely in good hands.

The upcoming movie reboot has had its adult Munsters fully cast, with Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. Joining the cast alongside them is Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang.

The film is being made by Rob Zombie for Universal Home Entertainment, and the belief is it’ll go straight to Peacock, Universal’s home streaming service. No release date has been set yet, but more updates will surely come in time for the upcoming The Munsters reboot.