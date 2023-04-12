Rob Zombie stans in shambles after director shoots down rumors that a franchise-killer will receive a sequel

When Rob Zombie first announced plans to create a Munsters reboot and introduce the kooky narrative to an entirely new generation, an abundance of eyes immediately rolled in unison. Nevertheless, the ever-unorthodox horror director trudged on and crafted The Munsters — a wacky modern-day retelling of the classic ‘60s sitcom which reached a larger audience after its release on Netflix.

In the space of almost a year, Zombie’s bizarre retelling has been criticized, praised, favored, and everything else in between. But before fantasy fanatics became too excited, the House of 1000 Corpses filmmaker recently revealed to EW that he had no plans of making any more Munsters movies, insisting that the entire process was absolutely “draining” and far too difficult.

With this news, a large portion of the internet erupted in applause and remained loyal in their opinion that Zombie should never touch The Munsters ever again. On the other end of the tracks, however, a significant number of Zombie stans were notably in shambles in the aftermath of the announcement — with many hopeful that Zombie was going to continue the engaging story.

The sadness has already sunk in.

Absolutely leave the firefly family in the rear view but I am sad he won’t be doing one more Munsters, would love to see them get to go on an adventure as an established cast of characters https://t.co/ZAf3HLMK0q — Zach (@ZachKindron) April 11, 2023

The parade of watery eyes continues.

||: Rob Zombie went on and said it himself he doesn't plan on returning for more Munsters movies. pic.twitter.com/fkCShGvUdb — 𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 (@CaliginousGhoul) April 11, 2023

The people have spoken, Rob.

That sucks, Munsters was really good and unlike the recent Addams Family revival, was actually similar to the original show. I was really hoping for at least one more Munster film, but I'll live.@RobZombie, I hope you know how much your work means to your fans — Robert Kask/Slxsher 🦇 (@DarkPendulum) April 11, 2023

Of course, the possibility of a Munsters sequel was always bound to be a complete shot in the dark, seeing as Zombie often focuses on more grotesque horror films which terrify audiences with an overabundance of gore and mayhem. Maybe we’ll hold out hope for Halloween III, though.