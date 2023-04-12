Rob Zombie stans in shambles after director shoots down rumors that a franchise-killer will receive a sequel
When Rob Zombie first announced plans to create a Munsters reboot and introduce the kooky narrative to an entirely new generation, an abundance of eyes immediately rolled in unison. Nevertheless, the ever-unorthodox horror director trudged on and crafted The Munsters — a wacky modern-day retelling of the classic ‘60s sitcom which reached a larger audience after its release on Netflix.
In the space of almost a year, Zombie’s bizarre retelling has been criticized, praised, favored, and everything else in between. But before fantasy fanatics became too excited, the House of 1000 Corpses filmmaker recently revealed to EW that he had no plans of making any more Munsters movies, insisting that the entire process was absolutely “draining” and far too difficult.
With this news, a large portion of the internet erupted in applause and remained loyal in their opinion that Zombie should never touch The Munsters ever again. On the other end of the tracks, however, a significant number of Zombie stans were notably in shambles in the aftermath of the announcement — with many hopeful that Zombie was going to continue the engaging story.
Of course, the possibility of a Munsters sequel was always bound to be a complete shot in the dark, seeing as Zombie often focuses on more grotesque horror films which terrify audiences with an overabundance of gore and mayhem. Maybe we’ll hold out hope for Halloween III, though.