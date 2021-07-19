You might think a Rob Zombie-directed version of The Munsters would be a wild reinvention of the original 1960s sitcom but, while we’re sure the R-rated reboot will be full of the horror filmmaker’s usual tropes, from what we’ve seen so far it’s going to be much more authentic than expected. Zombie has been hyping up the movie on social media without giving too much away, sharing his blueprints for an accurate recreation of the Munsters home and concept art for Lily and Herman’s wardrobe, revealing that the monstrous couple’s look will match their design on the classic show.

Likewise, he’s now given us our first tease at how Grandpa Munster will appar in the reboot – and he’ll also be a close match for the original sitcom, at least going by the wig used for the character. “The wig work has begun! Can anyone guess who this character is?” Zombie teased in his caption to his latest Instagram post. “Obviously you can.”

Rob Zombie Teases Grandpa's Classic Look In His Munsters Reboot 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though we know that Sheri Moon Zombie and Jeff Daniel Phillips will be playing vampire matriarch Lily and her Frankenstein-like husband Herman, it’s yet to be confirmed who’s portraying Grandpa, Lily’s undead father who is often heavily hinted to be the actual Count Dracula in the show. Another frequent Zombie collaborator, Dan Roebuck, is definitely in the cast, though, so he seems like a solid bet to be the one taking on the role. Also on board for the project are Jorge Garcia, Richard Brake and Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson. Zombie has hinted that various supporting players from the sitcom will reappear in his movie.

The Munsters is gearing up to start shooting in Budapest and is set to receive a simultaneous release in both theaters and on streaming service Peacock, though it has yet to be given a specific due date.