Rob Zombie is keeping fans in the loop as he gears up to start shooting his much-anticipated reboot of The Munsters. Filming is due to begin on the R-rated reimagining of the classic 1960s sitcom soon. But though Zombie is set to put his own unique spin on the monstrous family, the director has made plain that he’s going to be staying faithful to the beloved old show in many ways. Case in point, this tease at Herman’s design for the movie.

Herman has to be the most famous member of the Munsters clan. With a design cribbed from Boris Karloff’s Frankenstein’s Monster, family patriarch Herman was played by Fred Gwynne in the original series, who was recognizable for his exaggerated brow and enlarged flattop head. Zombie recently took to Instagram to share the molds for Herman in his film, and they’re an exact match for how Herman appeared in the 1960s.

“The clay is out and the sculpting has begun on a very prominent brow for THE MUNSTERS,” Zombie wrote in his caption. Check out this first glimpse at Herman via a few different shots of the head-mold below:

Rob Zombie Teases Herman's Look For The Munsters Reboot 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Zombie’s frequent collaborator Jeff Daniel Phillips has been confirmed to be playing Herman, opposite Sherri Moon Zombie as his vampiric wife Lily. The director has previously teased Grandpa Munster (casting currently unknown) by showcasing his sitcom-accurate wig. We’ve yet to get a similar glimpse at Lily, but Zombie has posted some concept art for the couple’s suitably gothic fashion sense, which told us that Lily will be a close match to her sitcom counterpart too.

Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, Richard Brake and Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson are also in the cast. The Munsters has yet to be given a release date, but we do know that it will be simultaneously released in theaters and on streaming via Peacock when it eventually gets here.