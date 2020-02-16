WB Has Reportedly Spoken To Robert Downey Jr. About A DCEU Role

There’s been a lot of speculation as to whether or not Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU. And now that talks between the actor and the studio have apparently been paused since he’s demanding too much money, the Iron Man star is seemingly taking meetings elsewhere. In fact, according to our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow and that a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, both of which have since been confirmed – Downey Jr. has had private discussions with Warner Brothers about a potential role in the DCEU.

After Iron Man’s touching sendoff in Avengers: Endgame, many thought that was the last we’d ever see of the beloved Marvel character. But when it comes to comic book movies, nobody ever really stays dead forever. There are several ways Tony could make a comeback and when it was announced that Downey Jr. had warmed up to the idea of returning, all signs pointed to an exciting reunion in the works. But then that dream was put on hold when it was reported that the actor was demanding a ridiculous amount of money to do another MCU project.

This financial-based holdup doesn’t necessarily mean that all hope is lost to ever see Stark back in action, but until the two come to an agreement, Downey Jr. remains a very sought after free agent. And given his comic book credibility, it’s no surprise that Marvel’s biggest rival would love to have Iron Man switch sides. After all, even despite the disappointing box office affair that was Dolittle, Downey Jr. could still be a big draw if placed in the right role that takes advantage of his strengths.

The DCEU has been a real roller coaster ride of ups and downs when it comes to their slate of films lately. Titles like Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Shazam! have fared well, but others have really missed the mark. The latest casualty is the poorly received Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

While there’s no guarantee that Downey Jr. will be the answer to all their problems, it certainly couldn’t hurt having such a proven powerhouse on the team. Whether or not we see him suit up for DC is still yet to be determined, of course, but what we do know is that if he does, it’ll be interesting to see if he’ll have the same success as he did with Iron Man.

Tell us, though, do you think Robert Downey Jr. should join the DCEU, or should he find a way to return to the MCU? Or, maybe he can even be involved in both? Time will tell, but until we learn more, feel free to share your thoughts down below.