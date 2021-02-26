Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Eyed To Lead New Netflix Heist Thriller

Robert Downey Jr. could be about to team up with Netflix for a major new movie. The Iron Man star has so far only featured in one production since he exited the Marvel universe in Avengers: Endgame and that was last year’s atrocious Dolittle, so he needs his next project to be a hit. And maybe he’ll find it in one of the streaming giant’s hottest upcoming films, a bank heist thriller from writer/producer Simon Kinberg titled Here Comes The Flood.

Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that Downey Jr. has been offered the lead role in the pic, though it’s currently unknown if he’ll accept the gig. That being said, the actor and Kinberg did previously work together on 2009’s Sherlock Holmes, one of RDJ’s biggest successes outside of the MCU, so that may help convince him to sign along the dotted line.

Here Comes the Flood follows an Iraq War vet who lands a job at a bank and is approached by an international thief to help him enact a heist on his workplace. What the thief doesn’t know, however, is that the war vet is in love with another bank employee and they plan to double-cross him and run off with all the loot themselves, leaving the thief to take the wrap. Downey Jr. has been offered the part of the international crook, which is a role that’s easy to imagine him in.

Last May, Netflix was reported to have snapped up the rights to Kinberg’s script for a mid seven-figure sum and was keen to fast-track it. By July, Jason Bateman was said to have signed up to direct, but that was the last update we received about the project before this one, so it seems that things had stalled in the interim. GFR doesn’t mention anything about Bateman still being involved, either, so we don’t know if he remains attached or not.

If Robert Downey Jr. does partner up with Netflix, he’d be following former Marvel co-stars Tom Holland – who starred in last year’s The Devil All The Time – and Chris Evans – set to appear opposite Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man – among many others.