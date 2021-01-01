One Of Robert Downey Jr.’s Best Movies Just Hit Netflix

You may feel a little overwhelmed if you’ve seen everything Netflix has added today, as there’s definitely no shortage of phenomenal new content to dive into right away. Whether you’re checking out the hilarious comedy Superbad, flipping on the mob classic Goodfellas, or exploring the three Leonardo DiCaprio movies that were just added, Catch Me If You Can, The Departed, and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, there’s obviously a little something for everyone.

But DiCaprio isn’t the only one who had multiple flicks land on Netflix today. Robert Downey Jr. has two new movies on the service now and while his 2003 supernatural thriller Gothika may be an acquired taste, his exceptional 2009 action comedy Sherlock Holmes is certain to be quite a lot more enjoyable for a wider audience.

Though it’s labeled as a mystery film – and certainly contains plenty of the character’s trademark sleuthing – Guy Ritchie’s take on Sherlock Holmes is a lot more action-focused and features an unexpected level of lighthearted but occasionally intense violence. Downey Jr. and his endless charisma make Holmes a much more intriguing and enjoyable character to focus on throughout the film’s lengthy runtime, and his co-star Jude Law turns in an equally excellent performance as well known sidekick Dr. John Watson.

Sherlock Holmes did decently with critics, snagging a solid 69% on Rotten Tomatoes and earning itself plenty of praise for its fun action sequences and stellar performances from its lead actors. Some reviewers, however, stated that they felt the violence wasn’t a great fit for the legendary detective, so if you’re a purist, this one might irk you a little. For everyone else, though, this is easily one of the most exciting movies currently available on Netflix.

The film’s 2011 sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows was the final outing in the series, though a third entry now seems to be brewing in early development – it just might be a bit before it comes to fruition. Either way, now’s a perfect time to begin catching up on this Robert Downey Jr. hit.