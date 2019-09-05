Robert Longstreet To Play Returning Character Lonnie Elam In Halloween Kills

Another character from the original Halloween is now set to return for the upcoming sequel, as it’s been confirmed that Robert Longstreet has been tapped to play Lonnie Elam in Halloween Kills. The notorious bully from the first film will join fellow Haddonfield natives Tommy Doyle, Lindsey Wallace and Laurie Strode as they try to take out Michael Myers once and for all.

There’d been lots of speculation that Lonnie would return to the series, considering that his son Cameron dated Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson in the 2018 Halloween. The boy seemed to be great at first, too, but ultimately turned out to be just as big of a jerk as his dad. While he was spared from The Shape’s blade in the last flick, it seems likely that both he and his father won’t survive too much longer.

It remains to be seen how fans will react to the news that Lonnie’s being played by a new actor though, as both Lindsey and Laurie are being portrayed by the original actresses who first took on the parts in 1978, while Lonnie and Tommy have both been recast.

Brian Andrews was the first to play Tommy before handing it off to Danny Ray in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and then Paul Rudd in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. Rudd was asked to reprise his part, but had to decline due to scheduling issues. Andrews, on the other hand, was never approached to once again take on the character he helped make famous.

Instead, Anthony Michael Hall was tapped to play Tommy. This angered a lot of Halloween purists, who are petitioning for the role to be handed back to the original performer. These fans may be just as angered over Longstreet getting to portray Lonnie instead of Brent Le Page as well, though their outrage likely won’t make a difference in the long run.