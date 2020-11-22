Robert Patrick Might Be Returning To The Terminator Franchise

After enduring four mediocre installments between 2003 and 2019, the poor box office performance of Dark Fate looked to have hammered the final nail into the coffin of the Terminator franchise. Despite the high hopes that came attached with James Cameron’s long-awaited return and the best reviews since Judgement Day two decades previously, audiences just didn’t seem to be interested in the series anymore.

Of course, that’s completely understandable after Dark Fate marked the third time in ten years we’d been told this all-new Terminator movie would be the first installment of a trilogy that was going to return to the roots of what made Cameron’s duology so successful in the first place. Four sequels on from Judgement Day and Cameron’s second effort is still the high point of the franchise from a critical and commercial perspective.

However, history has shown on innumerable occasions that no marketable property is ever truly finished, and we’ve heard form our sources – the same ones that told us Fast and Furious 9 would be heading to outer space long before it was confirmed by Michelle Rodriguez – that Robert Patrick is being eyed for an unlikely return as the T-1000 in a future project.

Obviously, the 62 year-old hasn’t been spared from the sands of time, but having brought back Arnold Schwarzenegger as an older version of the T-800 more than once the franchise has already set a precedent for the cybernetic organisms succumbing to the effects of ageing.

While we can’t confirm what the studio have in mind, whether it be another movie, a TV series or even a video game, we do know that they want Patrick to bring his iconic dead-eyed stare back to the Terminator universe in some capacity.