With the long-awaited release of The Batman in theaters, the movie has proven all of Robert Pattinson’s naysayers wrong, if nothing else. We all know that the initial reservations even adversely affected Pattinson himself, but the star has just revealed in a new interview that all of these doubts and worries left him the moment he donned the Batman costume on set.

From getting cast to putting it on the first time, there were probably ten months, so you’ve gone through the whole thing of fan reaction, then your own reaction, then the fan reaction, then trying to prepare for it and reading the most untold number of graphic novels. When you finally get to put on the suit, it just suddenly, it makes it real. You suddenly think you can do something totally different with the character.

Pattinson further discussed the transcendent moment of looking at himself in the Dark Knight costume, saying that he felt the iconic history behind this pop culture powerhouse.

“It’s weird, you put it on the first time, and it’s so well designed, it fits so perfectly, you can move in it so well. You just look in the mirror, and you’re like, ‘Oh, shit.’ It’s incredibly powerful. You can really feel — there’s so much history that’s imbued in the suit and the iconography of it — and you can really feel it when you put it on.”

Viewers are getting absolutely immersed in this version of the Dark Knight, many sceptics originally raised doubts as to whether the Twilight alum could pull off Bruce Wayne, but most cinemagoers now agree with co-star Andy Serkis’ sentiments that Pattinson was the perfect guy for the role in this acclaimed reboot.

It’s only been a day since the movie came out in theaters across the U.S. but it seems that folks are already arguing as to who wore the Caped Crusader mantle better. The fact that Pattinson is being considered as a top contender in a list that boasts the likes of Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, George Clooney, and Val Kilmer, means that he’s at least done something right.

The Batman is out in cinemas now.