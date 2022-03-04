Eight gifted actors have portrayed the mystifying Caped Crusader in a variety of live-action Batman films — and Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to don the legendary cape and cowl in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Before him, actors Adam West, Robert Lowery, Lewis Wilson, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Ben Affleck, and Christian Bale all played Bruce Wayne in their respective films.

While many have portrayed the legendary DC vigilante, the majority seemingly considers Bale to be the best, though it seems as Pattinson is now rising in the ranks. Following Bale’s performances in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises — all of which were directed by Christopher Nolan — Bale was regarded by many critics and fans alike as the blueprint for the Batman character. With The Batman now playing in theaters, fans that have experienced R-Patz’s version are taking to Twitter to debate with diehard Bale supporters.

One user strongly believes that Robert Pattinson will never compare to Christian Bale as Batman.

Whatever happens in Batman, Robert Pattinson will never come within even a sniff of Christian Bale as Batman — Abdalla (@abdalla_2811) March 4, 2022

Another user holds the opinion that Christian Bale will “forever” be Batman.

Nothing against Robert Pattinson but to me,Christian Bale is etched forever as the Batman😍❤️ — Nirdayi ✨ (@Nirdayiii) March 4, 2022

Another user simply expressed that Christian Bale remains the “best” Batman there is.

Christian Bale Remains The Best Batman🦇 pic.twitter.com/jz1PDHNWke — Hari Shelby (@Hariew_) March 4, 2022

On the other side of the fence, many Twitter users are proclaiming that Pattinson is giving Christian Bale a run for his money. One user even apologized to both Bale and Affleck, firmly stating that Pattinson is ‘the’ Batman.

My apologies to Ben Affleck and Christian Bale, but Robert Pattinson is *the* Batman.



Holy shit. — Santiago Mayer 🌻 (@santiagomayer_) March 4, 2022

Another user blatantly placed Pattinson on a level above Bale and even awaited a strong response in the replies.

Waiting for the replies.



Robert Pattinson as Batman > Christian Bale as Batman#Batman — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) March 4, 2022

Despite an online poll from earlier this year crowning Bale as the best Batman of all time, it appears as though Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight portrayal is easily as good — if not better.

The Batman is out now in theaters.